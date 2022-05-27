Residents step out for local charities

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “Thank you to all those that took part in this challenging charity fundraiser and donated to my chosen charities. Stepping up to the mark week-after-week to reach the 150 mile goal, your efforts have helped raise vital funds for two local charities very dear to my heart, and for that I am incredibly grateful. As you clocked up the miles, I hope you enjoyed seeing new parts of the borough and had some fun along the way. And I encourage you all to keep up the walking, particularly during National Walking Month.”