Residents step out for local charities

Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the Walk ABC Challenge put local residents’ endurance to the test asking everyone to walk, wheel, jog or run around the borough’s 150 mile boundary for 10 weeks to help raise money for Lord Mayor’s chosen charities Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs NI.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “Thank you to all those that took part in this challenging charity fundraiser and donated to my chosen charities. Stepping up to the mark week-after-week to reach the 150 mile goal, your efforts have helped raise vital funds for two local charities very dear to my heart, and for that I am incredibly grateful. As you clocked up the miles, I hope you enjoyed seeing new parts of the borough and had some fun along the way. And I encourage you all to keep up the walking, particularly during National Walking Month.”
At the end of the Walk ABC Challenge, council selected four lucky winners at random for council’s spot prizes - Diane Woods, Wendy Hilditch, Stephen Dowds and Jodie O’Connor - prizes included Get Active ABC vouchers, Café IncredABLE vouchers and Take 5 goody bags.
Donations from the Walk ABC Challenge has helped add almost £500 to the Lord Mayor’s charity pot.