Residents to have say on Carnfunnock investment plans

Carnfunnock Country Park opened in July 1990 and has remained largely unchanged since then.

Recognising the need to futureproof the park and ensure that it continues to meet changing public needs, a draft masterplan was previously developed, setting out a vision and options for investment and improvement.

A number of these have been delivered, however, the council recognises there is more work that can be done to build on visitors’ experience at Carnfunnock.

The local authority is currently applying for external funding to realise the concepts within the draft masterplan, and is reaching out to residents for their input into how they would like to see their park developed.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, said: “Carnfunnock is a real asset to Mid and East Antrim, and a must-visit destination along our world famous Causeway Coastal Route.

“Visitor numbers continue to soar, including those opting to spend time at the park on a staycation, so we are keen to ensure that Carnfunnock is fit for purpose both now and in the future.

“We have opened a consultation to get the public’s views on the most recent draft plans and to take their soundings on how they would like us to proceed, should we be successful with our bid for external funding. I would encourage everybody to take part and help us to build on what is a wonderful attraction.”

You can find more details on the draft masterplan before completing the survey at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Carnfunnock2022

The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and closes at noon on June 8.