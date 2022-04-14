Residents urged to respect Killylane Reservoir

Stewart Walsh (NI Water Area Manager) said: “NI Water is proud to host visitors to our beauty spots but is appealing for support in keeping these sites a place for all to enjoy by taking litter home and refraining from lighting fires.

“The whole community make use of these areas for recreational purposes and in many cases, they were a place of solitude during lockdown when everywhere else was closed.

“While we appreciate those who bag their rubbish, placing it on the ground, hanging it off a tree or gate is not acceptable. Instead, please bag it and take it home.

Killylane Reservoir. Picture: Michael Cooper

“We would also ask that you keep your dog on a leash so you can see where they are fouling but also to avoid any attacks. In some cases, we have seen adults and children knocked over.”

He added: “The number one purpose of these sites is to provide and safeguard important drinking water sources. Secondary to that is their attraction for those seeking outdoor recreation and picturesque walks. They are also home to important wildlife who rely on the natural surroundings to breed and grow.

“It is a shame that the selfish acts of a few sometimes impact on the enjoyment of the many who visit these beauty spots. We depend on the common sense and goodwill of those using the site to treat it with respect and leave no trace.”

Anyone with information about inappropriate behaviour or vandalism at NI Water sites is asked to report it to the PSNI on 101, Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, or Waterline 03457 440088.