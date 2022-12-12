Members of the public are being advised by NI Water to stay away from frozen reservoirs across the province.

As temperatures remain below freezing, residents are being advised not to stray onto the ice which has formed on reservoirs and dams.

Maynard Cousley, NI Water’s Senior Water Supply Manager said: “The tragic incident over the weekend where three children died after falling through ice

on a frozen lake is a sobering reminder of the dangers of water.

Spelga Dam at Winter. (Photo credit Aaron Sherry).

"People, particularly children, assume the ice is thick enough to play on and it is tempting to step onto it.

“However, ice can be thin in places and as we draw off water for production, the water level will drop away from the ice layer. This combination heightens the risk of someone falling through the ice into the freezing water. If this happened, there’s a very real risk of someone drowning.

"NI Water needs the support of the community to assist us in maintaining public safety and please ensure children are warned about the dangers of playing on ice.”

A spokesperson for NI Water added: “There are numerous dangers of water, including dangerously cold temperatures and hidden currents and outlet pipes. Powerful suction from these hidden outlet pipes can have disastrous consequences for those attempting to swim or play around reservoirs.

“Reservoirs are often very deep. It’s difficult to estimate depth and they can be deeper than expected.

“There may be hidden debris or underwater hazards which can cause injury, including weeds and plants, which can entangle you under the water.

