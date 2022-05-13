Residents’ views sought on plans for former St Patrick’s Barracks site

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, along with a number of key strategic partners, is aiming to deliver a high-quality regeneration scheme at the St Patrick’s site in the town.

The hugely exciting project, led by the Department for Communities, will transform the area, helping to create wider economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits across the Borough.

Outline planning permission for the redevelopment of the site was granted back in 2019 which gave the green light for the land to be used for the creation of a shared, mixed-use, housing-led regeneration scheme supported by infrastructure, including a new road, footpaths and cycle ways.

The former St Patrick’s Barracks site

Council’s plans include a new Leisure, Health and Wellbeing Centre and an Innovation Centre. Both will serve as a future hub for a Smart and sustainable district at St Patrick’s.

The themes from the previous consultation, along with the principles embedded within the outline planning approval, have also been used as a baseline for developing design proposals for the public realm, recreational areas, office building, civic event space, and a pedestrian and cycle bridge across to Ecos Nature Park.

A Public Consultation Day to discuss the development of the designs will be held in the Museum Atrium in The Braid on Friday, May 20. from 10am-4pm. when representatives of the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure will be present.

Mayor William McCaughey described it as “an excellent vision for this historic and much-loved site in Ballymena”.