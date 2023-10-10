The restoration of the unique masonry dam within the grounds of Dungannon Park is set to underway as Mid Ulster District Council is poised to start a regeneration project to restore and maintain the centuries old asset.

A striking feature of the Park’s lake, the dam was first constructed in the late 1700’s to early 1800’s when the then owner, the first Viscount Northland created an ornamental lake on his estate. The stone masonry (relatively uncommon for that time) spans 60 metres and creates a stunning waterfall effect as the water flows from the reservoir, over the dam and downstream to Moygashel along the Roan River and eventually into the Blackwater River.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy welcomed the restoration works.

Restoration of unique Dam at Dungannon Park is set to get underway. Credit: MUDC

He said: “The dam in Dungannon Park is a visually and audibly stunning part of the Park and lends a sense of calm and tranquillity to the experience that visitors walking in the Park can enjoy. This project will restore the dam walls to their original condition and, more importantly, preserve the site from further deterioration, thereby creating a living historical site for future generations of our residents to enjoy.”