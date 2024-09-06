Police are advising that a temporary Restricted Airspace in place for the duration of the NI International Airshow event this weekend (September 7 and 8).

PSNI Chief Inspector Boyd said: “We look forward to welcoming both participants and spectators this Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th, as the event returns to the North Coast for 2024.

"With excitement building already, I would like to remind the public to act responsibly around the event, particularly if they had planned to use a personal drone to capture footage.

“Please note this is not an option for drone users, and an air exclusion zone will be implemented to ensure the area is deemed clear of obstructions where an aircraft is on display.

“If any drone interferes with the running of the event, proceedings may be paused until organisers are confident it is safe for participants to continue without harm.

“For more information, please visit https://nats-uk.ead-it.com/cms-nats/export/sites/default/en/Publications/briefing-sheets/BRIEFING-SHEET-RESTRICTION-OF-FLYING-REGULATIONS-PORTRUSH-07-08-SEPTEMBER-2024.pdf .”