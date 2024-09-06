Restricted airspace area put in place over Portrush and Portstewart for NI International Air Show

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are advising that a temporary Restricted Airspace in place for the duration of the NI International Airshow event this weekend (September 7 and 8).

PSNI Chief Inspector Boyd said: “We look forward to welcoming both participants and spectators this Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th, as the event returns to the North Coast for 2024.

"With excitement building already, I would like to remind the public to act responsibly around the event, particularly if they had planned to use a personal drone to capture footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Planning to go to the Air Show this weekend - here's how to get there...
Chief Inspector Boyd said: “We look forward to welcoming both participants and spectators this Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th, as the event returns to the North Coast for 2024. With excitement building already, I would like to remind the public to act responsibly around the event, particularly if they had planned to use a personal drone to capture footage." CREDIT PIXABAYplaceholder image
Chief Inspector Boyd said: “We look forward to welcoming both participants and spectators this Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th, as the event returns to the North Coast for 2024. With excitement building already, I would like to remind the public to act responsibly around the event, particularly if they had planned to use a personal drone to capture footage." CREDIT PIXABAY

“Please note this is not an option for drone users, and an air exclusion zone will be implemented to ensure the area is deemed clear of obstructions where an aircraft is on display.

“If any drone interferes with the running of the event, proceedings may be paused until organisers are confident it is safe for participants to continue without harm.

“For more information, please visit https://nats-uk.ead-it.com/cms-nats/export/sites/default/en/Publications/briefing-sheets/BRIEFING-SHEET-RESTRICTION-OF-FLYING-REGULATIONS-PORTRUSH-07-08-SEPTEMBER-2024.pdf .”

Related topics:PortrushPSNI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice