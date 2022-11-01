Resurgam Healthy Living Centre officially opens their Community Fridge

In Old Warren the Resurgam Healthy Living Centre recently launched their Community Fridge which is available to offer food and other provisions to local people who may be in need.

As well as helping the local community, the Community Fridge is also tackling food waste by giving away food from local shops and supermarkets that would otherwise end up being dumped.

Keith Campbell-Kennedy, the Resurgam Healthy Living Centre Community Fridge Co-Ordinator explained: “We were delighted to receive some funding from the Co-op to start our fridge and we have joined the Community Fridge Network across the UK run by Hubbub.

Adrian Bird Resurgam Trust Director, Lisburn Mayor Councillor Scott Carson and Keith Campbell-Kennedy Resurgam Healthy Living Centre Community Fridge Co-Ordinator officially open the Community Fridge at the LaganView Enterprise Centre in Old Warren

"Community Fridges are community spaces where everyone can share their surplus food including donations from local food businesses, producers, households and gardens helping to reduce food waste.

"We are delighted to partner with Marks and Spencer’s, Sainsburys, Co-op and our local community gardens to help supply our fridge.

“Since opening in July we have had 1391 visitors to the Fridge and we have prevented 2076.47kgs of food going to waste.

Resurgam Healthy Living Centre officially opened its Community Fridge

"Our fridge is totally volunteer run and opens in response to the days we receive donations. We currently open Wednesday 12-4pm and Saturday 10:30am – 4pm.

"We welcome anyone to the Fridge who would like to help reduce food waste. If you would like to volunteer as a driver to collect food and/or to help out in the Fridge please get in touch. In addition if you are a food provider and would like to donate to the fridge please contact us on 028 9252 8233,”