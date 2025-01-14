Resurgam Trust raises over £10,000 for suicide prevention charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Board of the Resurgam Trust has revealed a fundraising total of £10,820 following a year of fundraising activity to support the UK Charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

Resurgam’s members, member groups, projects and businesses have spent the last 12 months finding innovative ways to raise funds alongside some of our annual fundraising events.

Fundraising events have included a Mournes walk in very challenging weather, a bike run, car washes, coffee mornings and breakfasts, alongside the annual Golf Day and Christmas week activities.

Resurgam also coordinated a youth led HopeWalk in Lisburn for the second year – all contributing to raising vital funds for Papryus to prevent young suicide.

At the recent cheque presentation from Resurgam Trust to Papyrus suicide prevention charity are Adrian Bird from Resurgam Trust, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Mayor Kurtis Dickson, Caroline King from Papyrus and Phillip Dean from Resurgam Trust. Pic credit: Resurgam Trust

Adrian Bird Trust Director has said: “As an organisation working with and for people in communities across Lisburn we see the impact of poor mental health, especially for our young people and sadly also have seen the devastation that results from suicide.

"As part of the Lisburn Suicide Task Group we feel strongly that suicide can be prevented and have been encouraged to work with the NI PAPYRUS team who have gone out of their way to support each event that we have hosted.

"This has helped to open the conversation about suicide prevention and to promote help that is available.

"Our members have really got behind our fundraising efforts and we are grateful to everyone who contributed in any way to raise this fantastic amount.”

The Highway Men Motorcycle Club on the bike run in aid of Papyrus suicide prevention charity. Pic credit: Resurgam Trust

Annie Clifton Community Fundraising Officer, PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide said: “Sadly, suicide remains the biggest killer of anyone under the age of 35 in the UK today, with four young people every single day ending their own lives.

"Support from organisations like The Resurgam Trust really does make a huge difference to our work.

"This fundraising will help us to reach more people across UK, and support more young people at risk of suicide.

"In 2023 our helpline, HOPELINE247, saw a 27.5% increase in contacts from young people living with thoughts of suicide and those concerned for them. It costs just £10 for a 30-minute life-saving call.

"These donations help pay for so many of these calls, texts, emails and webchats with our trained advisers which keep so many young people safe from suicide.

"This support also helps us work with communities across the UK, engaging them in our mission to prevent suicide in young people, through our resources, training, and lobbying for policy change where these needs are not being met.

"To cope with the huge demand on our services, we have recruited more staff and extended opening hours – this means we can save even more young lives than ever.

"We couldn’t have done this without the incredible support of organisations like The Resurgam Trust.”

To continue the support for suicide prevention the Resurgam Trust Chairperson, Mr Phillip Dean, announced at the recent Annual General Meeting that PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide will continue to be the Trust’s Charity of the Year for 2025 and the group looks forward to another year of fundraising activities for this worthy cause.