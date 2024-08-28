Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for change of use of the former Royal British Legion social club in Ballyclare.

The proposed change of use for the town centre building at Avondale Drive is for three retail units.

Correspondence submitted by the council’s environmental health section says: “Environmental health are of the opinion that the development can operate without adverse impact on nearby noise sensitive properties.”

However, it has been advised that the proposed outlets should not open between the hours of 11pm and 7am in order to protect amenity of neighbours.

Former Royal British Legion social club, Ballyclare. Google

The former social club premises closed earlier this year and were on the market for £85,000. They comprise a main bar, a first floor bar/lounge, toilets, office, kitchen and basement cellar. Planned works include internal and external alterations.

Last November, an online Go Fund Me fundraiser to help protect the future of the club was launched saying: “Due to the current challenging financial circumstances and the difficult recovery following Covid 19, this club is now sadly facing closure. Unfortunately, without immediate financial support, the doors will sadly have to close.”

Separately, an application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council by publican Harry Diamond for a proposed change of use from ground floor offices to public house at Ballyclare Road, Glengormley.

The proposal includes plans for a single storey extension, covered garden to the front of the building and internal alterations.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter