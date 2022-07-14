Retired Carrick lorry driver raises £10k for NI Children’s Hospice with calendar

Gary Reid was one of Henderson Group’s longest serving lorry drivers before he recently retired after 50 years of service.

An avid photographer in his spare time, Gary decided to put his skills to great use, taking photographs of spectacular scenery and nature across Northern Ireland.

With the help of Henderson Group, his photography was made into a calendar filled with a selection of his work and was sold across Spar and Eurospar stores, resulting in an impressive £10,000 raised and donated to the charity.

Pictured at the cheque presentation to NI Hospice, are (from left to right) Pat McGarry, logistics director, Henderson Group; Molly Wilson, NI Hospice community outreach executive; Grace Stewart, head of NI Children’s Hospice services; Gary Reid; and Charlene McGonagle from Henderson Wholesale. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Grace Stewart, head of NI Children’s Hospice services, commented: “We want to say a huge thank you to Gary and the Henderson Group for this generous donation, it means so much to us here at NI Hospice.

“Donations like this are needed now more than ever after the pandemic and this amount of money will go a very long way to providing specialist palliative care for children and adults with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, and their families.”

Hospice’s care services, both in the community and in specialist in-patient units, provide high quality, person-centred, holistic palliative care, support and care for babies, children and adults who are adjusting to life living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, up to their death and into family bereavement support.