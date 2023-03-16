A retired Carrickfergus funeral director is taking on a tough cycling challenge to raise cash for a charity which provides vital respite for cancer patients

Peter Mulholland (70), from Mulhollands Funeral Directors, will be part of the Etape Loch Ness event next month where more than 6,000 participants follow a 66-mile closed road route around the famous freshwater site.

Along with his friend Jim Adams, Peter will be fundraising for Hope House Ireland – a charity which provides a place for cancer patients and their carers to stay for rest and recuperation during or after their treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he is a keen cyclist, often clocking 200 miles per week, Peter said the almost five-mile climb involved in the event would be a tough challenge.

Jim Adams; Emma Moore, Funeral Partners business development manager; Sam McCullough, Hope House Ireland trustee and Peter Mulholland.

“I took up cycling in 2010 when I was told I needed to do more exercise to lose a bit of weight – there are so many benefits mentally and physically,” he said. “The event is a challenge especially the climb, which is really quite steep, and to be honest, it fills me with a bit of trepidation, but I am sure I will finish it, somehow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cycling in a group is so different to cycling individually so I’m sure I will complete the course. Hope House is about 14 miles from where I live in Carrickfergus, and I wanted to support a smaller local charity.

“With the current economic situation, charities, especially the smaller ones, will be struggling for funding. I’ve known people who have used Hope House and they’ve told me it is absolutely out of this world. The work they do is fabulous, and I am happy to support them.”

Match Fund

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mulhollands Funeral Directors, which has branches in Carrickfergus and Larne and is part of the Funeral Partners network, will match fund the first £1,000 raised for Hope House.

Megan Rodgers, Hope House general manager, said: “We are so grateful that Peter and Jim have chosen Hope House Ireland as their charity.

"The chance to rest and recuperate away from the pressures of hospital treatments and appointments is so precious and any money raised will go towards providing this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement