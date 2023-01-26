A Newtownabbey woman is encouraging residents to volunteer with the NSPCC YoungWitness service this year as the charity appeals for more people to donate their timeto support young people across Northern Ireland.

The NSPCC Young Witness Service assists children and young people under 18 years old who have to attend court as prosecution witnesses.

It operates in Belfast and Antrim Courts and every other local crown, magistrates’ and youth court in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the start of 2021 it has offered support to over 300 young witnesses.

Lorna Ferguson.

Retired teacher Lorna Ferguson has been volunteering with the service for a year.

She said: “During the pandemic I felt, like many people, a sense of helplessness. The loneliness of quarantine made me realise how much I missed the company of family, friends and being part of something beyond the home.

“The isolation gave me plenty of time to think of the important things in life. This led me to go on the internet to see if there were any volunteering roles that suited my experience. I am a retired teacher and have enjoyed working with children and young adults in the past.

“During my search I came across an appeal for volunteers for the NSPCC Young Witness Service. This was a service I had never heard of before and I became interested in finding out more. After having an initial talk with the team, I completed an application and was accepted for training in March 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I must admit, initially I was nervous and realised how intimidating the formal setting of a court can be for me as an onlooker and more importantly for a young witness and their family.

“Since the training I have chosen to work in courts nearest to my home. As a volunteer I am asked well in advance if I am free on

certain dates. If I am not available, it isn’t a problem. It usually works out about a couple of days per month.

“I am always supported by other volunteers and members of staff. A volunteer hub on the internet can be accessed where you can chat to other volunteers. There are informal meetings and optional training with others in the same role and members of staff. These events have always been enjoyable and informative.”

Offering advice to anyone thinking of volunteering, Lorna added: “I feel I have been able to use my skills and experience and add to my own personal development.

"Every case is different and, although I’m growing in confidence, I know I have so much more to learn. I’d recommend it to anyone who enjoys communicating with others as part of a highly professional and supportive team. In fact, I wish I had known about this volunteering role before now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To become a volunteer, you need to have at least one year’s experience in a caring or supportive role, have availability during normal court operating hours (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday) at least two days per month and must be able to commit to the role for at least one year after completion of training.