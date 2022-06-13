Retiring Greenisland librarian recognised

A reception was held for Angela at the library on Friday morning, with colleagues and members of the public turning out to extend their gratitude and appreciation for her dedication, commitment and service to the community.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ald Noel Williams attended the reception to congratulate Angela, who is a key member of Greenisland Regeneration Group,

Ald Williams said: “I have known Angela for many years through the Greenisland Regeneration Group and the Greenisland Community Police Liaison Committee, where she has been the secretary for the latter for more years than she probably cares to remember!

Alderman Williams with Angela and members of the Young Mothers' Reading Group.

“She has been an outstanding servant to the community and will be sadly missed.

“I was delighted to present her with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the citizens of Greenisland and the wider borough. I have not the slightest doubt that she will be as busy in retirement as she was in her ‘official’ working life.”