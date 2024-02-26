Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian, his wife, Thelma and their sons, Andrew, Jonathan, and David arrived at the twinned charges on June 17, 1992. Recalling how he felt before when he first stepped into the pulpits there over three decades ago, Brian said: “My first morning in Kells and Eskylane was daunting: it was much bigger than I had been used to. I remember thinking I am not worthy of this. How can I follow Stafford Carson?

"However, at my first ever midweek, there was a young man converted and that felt like a real seal of approval from the Lord.”

Brian went on to say: “I enjoyed working with young people I have to say in the days when I was young enough to be able to relate to them. The growth of our Campaigners clan has been a big highlight. I have enjoyed seeing people converted and watch those same people grow in faith with some becoming elders.

Worshippers at Kells & Eskylane Presbyterian Churches have said goodbye to their long-serving Minister, Rev. Brian Boyd, who is set to retire from the County Antrim congregations after nearly 32 years. Credit The Church Page

"Looking around the session at the minute, most of them came on to the session in my time, that’s been thrilling too. Both congregations are full of warm and friendly people; they have a real desire to see new people coming in while also being very willing to embrace change.”

Appropriately, Brian was also keen to pay tribute to those men who have served as Clerk of Session in either congregation throughout his ministry. In Kells, Jim Beattie, and Robin Carson, both now with the Lord, held the post before the present incumbent, Brian Turtle. In Eskylane, John Todd has performed the role with distinction for many years.

During his time in Kells & Eskylane, Brian has also served as Convenor of the Drug & Alcohol Education Committee for PCI and been a member of the Church’s Judicial Commission. Both roles have, he says, been challenging yet rewarding.

As he looks towards retirement, Brian says: “I am looking forward to not having the responsibility for a congregation; but I am dreading saying goodbye to the people because they are my family. I love them to bits, and I find it hard to think of not being involved with them anymore. However, I clearly recognise that it is time for me to leave. My energy levels are not what they used to be, and I am also ready for a new challenge.

“I also think that Kells & Eskylane need somebody to come in with youth and vigour who has new ideas. Whoever he is will not do things the way Brian Boyd did and that is right and proper. People must accept that and honour and love him and they will.”