The Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh has appointed the Rev Canon Peter Thompson (Castlecaulfield) to be the Archdeacon of Armagh, following the retirement of the Venerable Terry Scott (Magherafelt). The appointment will take immediate effect.

Rev Canon Peter Thompson.

Commenting on the appointment the Archbishop the Most Rev John McDowell said: “I am delighted that Canon Thompson has accepted my invitation to become Archdeacon of Armagh and to work alongside Archdeacon Elizabeth Cairns as my executive officers in the Diocese.

"Canon Thompson has been a very busy and effective Rural Dean and his involvement in the musical life of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh has enriched the life of the cathedral and the Diocese. My prayers will be with Peter and his family as he takes up this senior role.”

Canon Thompson said: “I am both humbled and honoured at the opportunity to serve the diocese and Church in this new way. I am grateful to the Archbishop for his confidence and trust, and conscious of the diligent pastoral care and leadership provided by former Archdeacons.

Rev John Ewart.

"The challenges and opportunities of mission and ministry in a post-pandemic society are greater than ever before, and I look forward to being involved in the leadership of the diocese as we rebuild our parish life and refocus our vision for the future.”

Meanwhile, the Archbishop has appointed the Rev John Ewart to be Incumbent of the Parish of Killyman.

John served his curacy in Derryloran (Cookstown) parish and was rector of a group of parishes in the Diocese of Down before moving to work with the Church in China and Hong Kong.

Since his return to Ireland, John has been assisting in the Diocese of Down and Dromore.

Rev Iain Jamison.

The Archbishop has also appointed the Rev Iain Jamison, currently rector of the Drogheda Union, Ardee Union and Kilsaran Union of parishes to be the Incumbent of Moy and Charlemont.

The date of these Institutions of the new Incumbents will be announced in due course.

