Tributes have been paid following the passing of Rev Derek Russell.

Rev Russell, who was a well-known member of the Carrickfergus community, passed away on December 28, peacefully at Brooklands Care Home.

A post on the Funeral Times website described him as the “dearly loved husband of Mavis, much-loved dad of Philip, Mark and Graham, loved father-in-law of Elizabeth-Ann, Libby and Julie, devoted granda of Gemma, Amy, Samuel, Katie and Thomas and cherished great-granda of Henry.”

After the birth of his son Mark in Belfast in 1966, Derek was ordained as a minister of the Methodist Church in Ireland and numerous house moves would soon follow, both in the Republic of Ireland, as well as in Northern Ireland.

Carrickfergus Methodist Church. (Pic: Google).

Following news of his passing, tributes have been posted on social media.

One local resident stated: “So very sad. He was a beautiful singer. My prayers and thoughts go with the family at this time.”

Former Ballyclare DEA councillor David Arthurs expressed sadness following Rev Russell’s passing.

Posing on Facebook, Mr Arthurs said: “Absolutely devastating news to hear of Derek’s passing. Derek was the retired minister in Ballyclare Methodist Circuit now Sixmile Methodist Churches for many years and officiated at my father’s funeral in 2015.

"I remember his visits to mum and dad’s home on many occasions and his mischievous laughter and sense of humour was one of his great qualities. I know he hadn’t been well for sometime, but this is very sad news. My thoughts with Mavis and the family.”

A service of thanksgiving for Derek’s life and ministry will be held in Carrickfergus Methodist Church on Thursday, January 2 2025 at 11.30am.