The Moderator of Presbytery, Rev Richard Murray, presented the call to worship, introduced the first item of praise and led the congregation in prayer. After the offering for the Students’ Bursary Fund taken up by Armoy GB and Kilraughts BB members, the joint choir from Armoy and First Kilraughts sang the anthem ‘Christ our hope in life and death’.
Next, Rev Campbell Mulvenny read from Ephesians 2 and preached on the theme of Jesus Christ – Chief Cornerstone of the Church. The Moderator, Rev Murray and the Acting Clerk of Presbytery, Very Rev Dr Ian McNie then set out the Rule of Faith and put set questions to the new minister regarding his adherence to the standards of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.
Advertisement
The congregation then stood for the Act of Installation after which the Aaronic Blessing was sung and the Moderator offered the right hand of fellowship to the new minister of the joint charge, Rev Gary Glasgow. In his ‘charge’ to the new minister and congregation, Rev Murray, reading from Acts 6, reminded Rev Glasgow and the two congregations of the importance of bringing people together; living a life of integrity and service and prioritising both, the ministry of the Word, and prayer.
Advertisement
After the final praise and the benediction, the Commission of Presbytery left the Church building for a few minutes but returned after changing out of ceremonial robes to present
some speeches. Rev Murray introduced the various speakers after the formal proceedings were concluded.
Advertisement
He spoke warmly of his time in the congregations as Vacancy Convenor and welcomed Rev and Mrs Glasgow. Maurice Christie (Clerk of Session: First Kilraughts) welcomed the new minister and his wife to the congregation noting thanks to God for His leading of congregation and minister to this point. Mr Christie went on to thank Rev Murray for all that
he had done as Vacancy Convenor. Tokens of thanks from both congregations were then presented to Rev Murray by Mr Christie, as well as a gift of flowers for Mrs Murray,
presented by Joyce Hutchinson (Armoy).
Advertisement
In her remarks, Heather Morrison (Clerk of Session of Armoy) also welcomed the Rev and Mrs Glasgow to their new joint charge and thanked all who had helped Armoy over the years, including the Rev Bobbie Stevenson. Mrs Morrison also thanked those involved in the various aspects of preparation for the service including musicians and choir members.
A welcome gift from both congregations was presented to Rev Glasgow by Mrs Morrison, as well as a gift of flowers for Mrs Glasgow, presented by Lilian Elliott (First Kilraughts).
Advertisement
Dr Philip Shepherd, Clerk of Session from (Gardenmore) brought greetings from the Larne congregation where Rev Glasgow had ministered previously.
Finally, Rev Glasgow addressed the gathering as the new minister of First Kilraughts and Armoy. Rev David Fallows brought greetings from the neighbouring congregation of Kilraughts Reformed Presbyterian and gave thanks for the supper, which was served in the adjoining Robinson Hall by members of both congregations.