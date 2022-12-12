First Kilraughts Church was filled to capacity with members of Presbytery Commission, members of Armoy and First Kilraughts congregations, friends and invited guests for the Installation Service of the Rev Gary Glasgow on November 25.

The Moderator of Presbytery, Rev Richard Murray, presented the call to worship, introduced the first item of praise and led the congregation in prayer. After the offering for the Students’ Bursary Fund taken up by Armoy GB and Kilraughts BB members, the joint choir from Armoy and First Kilraughts sang the anthem ‘Christ our hope in life and death’.

Next, Rev Campbell Mulvenny read from Ephesians 2 and preached on the theme of Jesus Christ – Chief Cornerstone of the Church. The Moderator, Rev Murray and the Acting Clerk of Presbytery, Very Rev Dr Ian McNie then set out the Rule of Faith and put set questions to the new minister regarding his adherence to the standards of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

The congregation then stood for the Act of Installation after which the Aaronic Blessing was sung and the Moderator offered the right hand of fellowship to the new minister of the joint charge, Rev Gary Glasgow. In his ‘charge’ to the new minister and congregation, Rev Murray, reading from Acts 6, reminded Rev Glasgow and the two congregations of the importance of bringing people together; living a life of integrity and service and prioritising both, the ministry of the Word, and prayer.

Mrs Heather Morrison (Clerk of Session: Armoy), Rev. Gary Glasgow, Mr Maurice Christie (Clerk of Session First Kilraughts)

After the final praise and the benediction, the Commission of Presbytery left the Church building for a few minutes but returned after changing out of ceremonial robes to present

some speeches. Rev Murray introduced the various speakers after the formal proceedings were concluded.

He spoke warmly of his time in the congregations as Vacancy Convenor and welcomed Rev and Mrs Glasgow. Maurice Christie (Clerk of Session: First Kilraughts) welcomed the new minister and his wife to the congregation noting thanks to God for His leading of congregation and minister to this point. Mr Christie went on to thank Rev Murray for all that

he had done as Vacancy Convenor. Tokens of thanks from both congregations were then presented to Rev Murray by Mr Christie, as well as a gift of flowers for Mrs Murray,

The Commission of Presbytery prior to the service. The back row (from left to right) is Rev Richard Murray (Moderator of Presbytery and Convener of the Vacancy), Rev Campbell Mulvenny, Mr Ivan Kerr, Very Rev Dr Ian McNie (Acting Clerk of Presbytery), Mrs. Heather Morrison (Clerk of Session: Armoy), Rev. Gary Glasgow, Mr Maurice Christie (Clerk of Session: First Kilraughts)

presented by Joyce Hutchinson (Armoy).

In her remarks, Heather Morrison (Clerk of Session of Armoy) also welcomed the Rev and Mrs Glasgow to their new joint charge and thanked all who had helped Armoy over the years, including the Rev Bobbie Stevenson. Mrs Morrison also thanked those involved in the various aspects of preparation for the service including musicians and choir members.

A welcome gift from both congregations was presented to Rev Glasgow by Mrs Morrison, as well as a gift of flowers for Mrs Glasgow, presented by Lilian Elliott (First Kilraughts).

Dr Philip Shepherd, Clerk of Session from (Gardenmore) brought greetings from the Larne congregation where Rev Glasgow had ministered previously.