Tribute has been paid following the passing of the former President of the Methodist Church, Rev Ivan McElhinney.

Rev McElhinney, who was originally from Donegal, passed away suddenly at his home in Glengormley on October 1.

Aged in his 70s, Rev McElhinney served as the President of the Methodist Church in Ireland for the 2006/2007 term.

A post on the Funeral Times website described Ivan as the “dearly loved and loving husband of Phyllis, cherished father of Mark, Robert and Andrew, loving father-in-law of Cathy, Debbie and Dulce, devoted grandfather of Layla, Honor, Marianne, Lily, Olivia, Owen and Ameyalli.”

Rev Ivan McElhinney. (Pic: Contributed).

Rev McElhinney, who had been a farmer in Donegal, completed his training to become a minister in the West Indies and he was ordained by the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas. n that Church he exercised pastoral care of the poor and needy for a total of seven years and led evangelistic missions in various parts of the Caribbean region, before returning to Ireland.

Rev McElhinney had served as minister at Glengormley Methodist, with a spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road church stating: “We are saddened to learn of the death of our former minister Rev Ivan McElhinney.

"Ivan was a highly respected pastor who loved Jesus and wanted others to love Him too. He cared deeply for those in Glengormley Methodist and we have many fond memories of his time with us.

"We will continue to keep Phyllis and the rest of the family in our prayers at this difficult time.”

Funeral details for Rev McElhinney are to follow.