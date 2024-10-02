Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid following the passing of the former President of the Methodist Church, Rev Ivan McElhinney.

Rev McElhinney, who was originally from Donegal, passed away suddenly at his home in Glengormley on Tuesday, October 1.

Aged in his 70s, Rev McElhinney served as the President of the Methodist Church in Ireland for the 2006/2007 term.

A post on the Funeral Times website described Ivan as the “dearly loved and loving husband of Phyllis, cherished father of Mark, Robert and Andrew, loving father-in-law of Cathy, Debbie and Dulce, devoted grandfather of Layla, Honor, Marianne, Lily, Olivia, Owen and Ameyalli.

Rev Ivan McElhinney. (Pic: Contributed).

"Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Westhaven Childrens Home for the Disabled (Jamica) online via flemingandcuthbert.co.uk or by telephone (02893344242 Monday – Friday 9am–5pm).

Rev McElhinney attended Drumnahoul National School and Donegal Vocational School. For a number of years he managed his own sheep on the family farm and later worked in Magees Tweed Factory, Donegal town.

He studied Theology in Sheffield, Belfast and Birmingham and completed his training for the Ministry in the West Indies. He was ordained by the Conference of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas in 1976.

Returning to the island of Ireland in 1980 he held a number of pastoral appointments including in west Fermanagh, Ballynahinch, Glengormley, Mountpottinger and Joanmount in north Belfast.

He had a long association with the Ulster Project and spoke at an Ulster Project Conference in the USA.

Rev Wilfred Orr and Rev McElhinney were the first ecumenical canons to be installed by the Dean Very Rev Dr Houston McKelvey at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast in 2010.

Tributes have been paid following the news of Rev McElhinney’s passing.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a spokesperson for the Methodist Church stated: “The Methodist Church in Ireland was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Rev Ivan McElhinney.

"Ivan was a man of deep faith in God who served his Lord and this Church with dedication and faithfulness. Ivan was an encourager, he was a leader who served this Church as President and in many other significant roles, he was a kind pastor and a powerful preacher.”

The spokesperson added: "Much more will rightly be said about Ivan in tribute over the coming days. As a Church we thank God for Ivan’s life and his godly influence on so many people and situations.

"In all that he did Ivan was supported by his wife, Phyllis and their sons, Mark, Robert and Andrew. As a Church we hold the family circle in our prayers at this time."

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Glengormley Methodist explained: “We are saddened to learn of the death of our former minister Rev Ivan McElhinney.

"Ivan was a highly respected pastor who loved Jesus and wanted others to love Him too. He cared deeply for those in Glengormley Methodist and we have many fond memories of his time with us.

"We will continue to keep Phyllis and the rest of the family in our prayers at this difficult time.”

Funeral details for Rev McElhinney are to follow.