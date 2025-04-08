Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorbike fans are in for a bumper May on the north coast – with the North West 200, the Joey 25 celebrations and now, a new beach races event at Portrush’s East Strand.

Friday, May 9 is the date for this new event, facilitated by Knock Motorcycle Club from 11.45am – 6.30pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy beach race categories including youth solos, quads and girls’ section. There will also be an opportunity for spectators to be amazed by Trialstars Motorcycle Trials Display Team who will be holding demonstrations in East Strand car park.

Also that day, fans will get a chance to ‘Meet the Riders’ as the North West 200 riders will be in attendance at the Diamond in Coleraine between 1pm – 2.30pm.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with Mervyn Whyte, North West 200 Event Director, members of Knock Motorcycle and Car Club, and local riders, at the launch of the new NW200 Beach Races taking place on East Strand, Portrush on Friday, May 9. CREDIT CCGBC

The day will conclude with an outdoor concert at The Crescent in Portstewart from 8-10pm with music by the fabulous Cellar Door. A spectacular fireworks display at 10pm will round off the day.

