Rev up for the North West 200 with spectacular Portrush beach races
Friday, May 9 is the date for this new event, facilitated by Knock Motorcycle Club from 11.45am – 6.30pm.
Visitors will be able to enjoy beach race categories including youth solos, quads and girls’ section. There will also be an opportunity for spectators to be amazed by Trialstars Motorcycle Trials Display Team who will be holding demonstrations in East Strand car park.
Also that day, fans will get a chance to ‘Meet the Riders’ as the North West 200 riders will be in attendance at the Diamond in Coleraine between 1pm – 2.30pm.
The day will conclude with an outdoor concert at The Crescent in Portstewart from 8-10pm with music by the fabulous Cellar Door. A spectacular fireworks display at 10pm will round off the day.