Planning consent has been granted for alterations to iconic listed property and guest house/hotel ‘VII Houses’, at 47 Upper English Street, Armagh.

Alteration plans include the infilling of a pavement void at street level with new walk-on glass floor panelling; the replacement of wrought iron guardrails; the addition of a retractable awning; and the provision of new internal openings to enlarge the ground-floor cafeteria.

In their report, ABC planners referred to the historic character of the property, itself part of a listed row of terraced properties: “The site is a three-storey terraced building with basement level, which, according to the application form, is an existing listed hotel building.

“The building forms part of a series of historic terraced properties commonly known locally as the ‘Seven Houses’.

The listed 'VII Houses' hotel, as it currently looks. Credit: Google

“The subject building has been listed as having historical significance and is therefore protected as part of the larger listing made to encompass the whole of the ‘Seven Houses’ development.

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposal will not detract from the character or appearance of the Conservation Area, as works are deemed sympathetic to surrounding developments in the area.

“Officers, in consultation with Historic Environment Division, are of the opinion that given the scale and nature of the proposed development, it will not have an unacceptable adverse impact on the character of the building and its setting, and furthermore its features will remain intact and unimpaired.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter