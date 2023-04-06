Translink has announced changes to 261 Belfast to Dungannon Goldliner services, coming into effect from April 17.

Revisions include:

- An additional service to Belfast departing at 7am from Ballygawley Park & Ride

- Additional evening peak services from Belfast to Dungannon departing at 4.50pm and 5.30pm

Dungannon Bus Station.

- An express X261 service to Enniskillen departing Belfast at 5.20pm

- The 261 departing Enniskillen at 7.45pm will connect with the 273 in Dungannon at 9.00pm, travelling to the Europa Buscentre in Belfast.

- The 273 leaving Belfast Europa Buscentre at 8.50pm will connect with the 261 in Dungannon at 9.45pm, for an onward journey to Enniskillen.

There will also be an express X273 service departing from Omagh at 6.30am.

