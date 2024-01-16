Revival meetings are planned to take place in the Christian Workers Union Hall, Portadown from Thursday, January 25 - Sunday 28.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for the meetings, taking place in the CWU hall in Shillington Street, said: "We are delighted to have Rev John and Annette Treese from the Allegheny Wesleyan Church in the USA visit Portadown next week.

"Rev Treese is being mightily used by God in church revivals, across North and South America and is seeing a new spiritual awakening taking place. We are praying God will do something special in Portadown. Christians and our churches need revival, this is the only way we will see a change in our land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Rev Treese feels a particular calling from God to the British Isles, and we are expecting great things through these series of meetings. There are four services beginning on Thursday, January 25 until Sunday 28. Services are at 8pm except for Sunday which is at 8.30 pm.

Rev John and Annette Treese, Ohio USA. Picture: Revival Ministries.