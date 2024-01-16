Revival meetings scheduled for Portadown CWU with visitors from Allegheny Wesleyan Church in America
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for the meetings, taking place in the CWU hall in Shillington Street, said: "We are delighted to have Rev John and Annette Treese from the Allegheny Wesleyan Church in the USA visit Portadown next week.
"Rev Treese is being mightily used by God in church revivals, across North and South America and is seeing a new spiritual awakening taking place. We are praying God will do something special in Portadown. Christians and our churches need revival, this is the only way we will see a change in our land.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Rev Treese feels a particular calling from God to the British Isles, and we are expecting great things through these series of meetings. There are four services beginning on Thursday, January 25 until Sunday 28. Services are at 8pm except for Sunday which is at 8.30 pm.
"These revival meetings are non-denominational and we welcome all Christians to come and hear God's unchanging word, it is the cry of our hearts for God to move and revive his people. ‘It is time to seek the Lord' Hosea 10:12"