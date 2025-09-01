Police say they are making enquiries into the whereabouts of this young female who goes by the name of Rhianna. Picture: released by PSNI

The PSNI has asked for help from the public to locate a young woman who has not been in contact with her family for a number of days.

“Police are making enquiries into the whereabouts of a young female who goes by the name of Rhianna. She is approximately 25 years old and possibly in the Dungannon area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Family are concerned as they have not seen or heard from her for several days. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1528 of August 29, 2025.”