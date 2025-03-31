Rhys Mooney: missing boy (14) may have travelled to Ballymoney, say police
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Rhys Mooney (14).
Rhys was last seen in the area of Boucher Road, Belfast at 7.50 pm on Sunday, March 30, wearing an all grey tracksuit.
In an appeal issued this evening, PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens said: “Please be on the lookout for Rhys Mooney. He may have travelled to the Ballymoney area.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rhys is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1385 - 30/03/2025.
