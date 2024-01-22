Register
Richhill ‘historic munition’ find: public warned to stay away

Members of the public are asked to avoid the Woodlawn Heights area of Richhill, due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 08:49 GMT
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are working to assess the object at this time. I appreciate this may cause some disruption, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

"I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience as we continue our work to clear the area.”

