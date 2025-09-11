A Richhill man is celebrating after being named Adult Drum Major World Champion at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.

It was the first World title in the Adult grade for Jamie Cupples, who has previously been named champion twice at Junior and once at Juvenile level.

The 22-year-old followed his win by taking part in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August, marking the first time in the Tattoo’s history that a World Champion Senior Drum Major has taken the mace onto the Esplanade and led the parade down the Royal Mile. “I also got to lead the massed pipes and drums down the Royal Mile on the Monday after winning the Worlds, and got to do it again with Senior Drum Major, Rab McCutcheon on the final Saturday night show to close the whole Tattoo,” added Jamie.

Jamie’s involvement with the pipe band scene stretches back to childhood, having walked with his father Alan and his band since the age of two.

Richhill man Jamie Cupples was named Adult Drum Major World Champion at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow. Photo: Jamie Cupples

Through the years he has been a member of the Killeen and Aughintober pipe bands, joining Mackenzie Caledonia from Dundee in 2018 before becoming a member of Ravara Pipe Band two years ago.

Jamie currently teaches The Richhill Drum Major Class, which he started in October 2024.

The class begins a new term on September 19, with more information available at https://richhilldrummajors.com/

"I am also a founding member of the Northern Ireland Drum Major Display Team; we now have 12 world titles between us,” said Jamie, who works as a Software Engineer for PwC Belfast.

The 22-year-old followed his win by taking part in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August. Photo: Jamie Cupples

“We do different displays and events around Northern Ireland and some have gone this year to South Africa to compete; another has gone to Canada to teach and do displays out there."

The local man has been passing on his skills to younger brother and fellow drum major, Harry. “He’s been doing really well, getting into the prizes most weeks. He's been drum majoring for three years now,” Jamie said.

Jamie is currently taking part in shows at the Rotterdam Nationale Taptoe (Tattoo), running until September 14 in the Dutch city.

