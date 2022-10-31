John Kelly, from Richhill, Co Armagh who has died aged 99.

Born on January 5, 1923, John Kelly was from the Ballyleaney area of Richhill. He went to Richhill school and later became a firefighter in Belfast.

Soon after World War 2 John went to London with his friend Frank McNally and was part of the team which helped clear up the bomb damage.

While in London John met his wife Patricia and his friend Frank married Patricia’s sister. John and his new wife returned to Richhill where he lived until his death on October 22, 2022.

Five generations of the Kelly family from Richhill, Co Armagh. John Kelly and his son John Kelly Junior. Also pictured are John's grandson Robert Kelly, his great grandson Dean Kelly and his great, great grandson baby George Kelly.

On his return John started work at Stonebridge Cabinet Works, both in the factory and delivering furniture. He loved being out in the lorry meeting people.

John was a devout Christian and loved his church, St Matthew’s. He sang in the choir and read his Bible daily.

His beloved wife Patricia passed away 10 years ago and he missed her greatly. For the past two years he resided at Greenpark Nursing Home in Armagh.

Firstly John was a family man and spent all his spare time in the company of his family, which extended through five generations. His hobby was cycling and cycled to work every day in all weathers. He would regularly have one of his children or grandchildren on the bar of his bike. He also enjoyed motorcycles and boxing. Jim and Patricia also enjoyed holidays, particularly trips to Blackpool and Jersey.

He is mourned by his children Ann, John, Catherine, Dorothy, Gerald and Brian, his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

The Kelly family want to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Greenpark Nursing Home for their love and devotion to their father. The family also want to thank Canon Adair for conducting the service and for visiting their dad prior to his passing. Ina Robinson and Loraine Hall were frequent visitors to John when he was at home and the family want to thank them too. Also Kenneth and Andrew Cheevers for their dignity in handling the funeral and the ladies of the parish for the lovely tea after the service.