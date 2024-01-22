A controlled explosion has been carried out on an unexploded World War II mortar in Richhill.

The public had been asked to stay away from the scene of the security alert in the Woodlawn Heights area, although no homes were evacuated or roads closed.

The PSNI has confirmed the security incident has now ended.

Inspector Browne said police received a report of a suspicious object at around 7.45pm on Sunday evening.

Woodlawn Heights, Richhill. Picture: Google

“Local officers attended and held a scene overnight. Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended this morning, Monday, and following examination, it was confirmed that the object was an unexploded World War II mortar.

"A controlled explosion was carried out,” confirmed the inspector.