Katrina Barber represented Co Armagh and was the only contestant selected to represent Northern Ireland. The grand final was held in Chester on Friday, April 5.

She describes being able to take part in the Miss British Isles Elegance category 30 - 44 years final as a fabulous opportunity and that she was honoured to be a finalist.

"It was an amazing experience. I did not win the crown but it was fantastic to be taking part.

"I was up against reality TV stars and professional models from the UK. The lady that won the Miss British Isles Classic Competition Age 44+ was approximately 60 years old – this proves that age is just a number.”

Katrina said she has made lots of friends and contacts from her experience.

"I haven't competed or modelled in more than 10 years, so it was amazing to take part.”

Katrina owns a shop in Armagh called Pure Magic Boutique, which specialises in merchandise for bands like Guns N' Roses and Metallica, including t-shirts and hoodies. She is also a a freelance actress and has appeared in Whole Lotta Sole, Line of Duty, Keith Lemon the film and The Derry Girls.