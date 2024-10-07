Delivered through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Council’s Out to Play strategy, the site is designed to ensure accessibility and inclusion for all abilities.

A range of wheeled sports are catered for – from skateboarding to BMX, scootering, and inline skating. The park features interconnected ramps and as riders improve, they can tackle new obstacles including transfers, gaps, and carve lines, making it suitable for everyone from beginners to experienced skaters.

During the past five years, over £4.2million has been invested in play within the borough.

The Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, who attended Saturday’s (October 5) event, said: “Clean and welcoming spaces are essential, and this project is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to transform underutilised spaces into dynamic places to enjoy. Importantly, it can also promote exercise and a healthy lifestyle, which is vital for our community's well-being.

“The park’s inclusive design is a testament to our commitment to accessibility, ensuring that it welcomes participants of all ages and abilities. At council, we believe that recreational spaces should be available to everyone, and this park is a fantastic example of that principle in action.

"We look forward to seeing everyone enjoy the new facilities and, most importantly, having fun.”

