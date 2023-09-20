A Coleraine business is to hold a Macmillan Coffee morning on September 29 and you’re invited to attend!

RightPrice Coleraine are holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning. Credit RightPrice Coleraine

Rightprice Coleraine will host the fundraising coffee morning from 10am – 1pm on Friday, September 29 in the Pantry which is located in their premises on 22a Cloyfin Road.

There will be a tasty range of treats, tea and coffee. All are welcome, just donate as much as you can for this great cause.