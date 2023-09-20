RightPrice Coleraine to hold fundraising Macmillan Coffee Morning
A Coleraine business is to hold a Macmillan Coffee morning on September 29 and you’re invited to attend!
Rightprice Coleraine will host the fundraising coffee morning from 10am – 1pm on Friday, September 29 in the Pantry which is located in their premises on 22a Cloyfin Road.
There will be a tasty range of treats, tea and coffee. All are welcome, just donate as much as you can for this great cause.
Anyone who can’t attend but would like to donate can do so via the link https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/events/z3x2nmj9?Hdr=1