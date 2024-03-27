Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows ABC Council entering into a new enforcement contract with Marston (Holdings) Ltd to provide enforcement services within its off-street car parks.

This change will commence on April 1. However, as April 1 and 2 are non-charging days due to Easter holidays, enforcement will commence on Wednesday, April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2015, enforcement has been provided by way of an agency agreement with the Department for Infrastructure.

Council car parks going cashless – and traffic attendants will be in blue.

However, commencing on Monday, April 1, Marston (Holdings) Ltd will provide these services in the borough together with an additional seven council areas across Northern Ireland.

Another significant change that car park users will note is that traffic attendants patrolling the off-street car parks will no longer wear a red uniform, but instead will be dressed in a blue uniform.

Their responsibilities and legal authority remain the same, and any Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued will be valid.

Tariffs in the off-street car parks will remain unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new contract will also see the introduction of a new cashless parking system in operation at the council’s off-street car parks in Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown.

The Just Park app will be replaced by the ‘RingGo’ app, enabling car park users to continue to have the option to pay through their mobile phones, as well as at car park pay stations or via telephone.

Car park users should download the new RingGo app from www.ringgo.co.uk onto their phones and use it from April 3.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley commented: “These changes to council owned off-street car parking should be minimal and therefore won’t present too much inconvenience to users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new app should continue to provide an easy alternative to paying in cash for parking, without the worry of running out of parking time. I encourage all regular users of the car parks to ensure they download the new app and be ready for April 3.”

Reacting to the news, a local shop worker, who uses the Commercial Road car park daily, said: “It’s a disgrace as not everybody has their card on them at all times, whereas they might have loose change lying around in their car.

“I think when you work in the town, the car parks should be free.”

Car park season tickets, which are already available at most Pay and Display car parks, will

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

continue to be available to those who wish to purchase in advance.

Tickets already purchased will remain valid until their expiry date.