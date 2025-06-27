A Coleraine man campaigning to save the Riverside Theatre has said that Ulster University’s ‘own words’ have contradicted ‘public promises’ over its decision to close the facility.

Campaign lead for Save the Riverside Theatre, Steven Millar was referring to information disclosed in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request which, he said, shows that Ulster University “holds no record of board or council meetings discussing the Arts Provision (Riverside Theatre), Community arts, or Cultural benefit in the past five years”.

“This is a staggering admission,” said Steven Millar.

“How can a public institution with a civic mission and a theatre funded by public money (until very recently) close its doors without a single formal discussion at the highest level? The public deserves better.”

Save the Riverside Theatre campaign lead Steven Millar. Credit NI World

He added that the FOI response “appears to directly contradict the University’s own published commitments to ‘civic leadership’ and ‘community partnership’”.

"This exposes a worrying lack of board-level scrutiny, accountability, and public debate about the fate of the Riverside Theatre Coleraine,” he said.

The Save the Riverside Theatre campaign is calling for an immediate pause on the closure of Riverside Theatre, a full, public consultation and independent feasibility study and the publication of all internal documents and communications relating to Riverside’s future.

In May, Ulster University said that the Riverside Theatre would cease operating in August.

The Riverside Theatre which is situated on Ulster University's Coleraine campus. CREDIT NI WORLD

Back in March of this year, the university proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council should take over the running of the theatre.

Following a private meeting between Council and the university earlier in June, Causeway Coast and Glens TUV councillor Allister Kyle said: “As someone who values the cultural and economic importance of the Riverside, I was deeply disappointed during the meeting to learn – following a direct question I put to University officials – that our council was the only potential funding partner they had approached.

“That simply isn’t good enough.

“It is particularly frustrating given that the Department for Communities’ annual arts funding programme shows over £1.6 million allocated to the Lyric Theatre this year — a venue closely linked to Queen’s University. Why is the Riverside Theatre, which has served this area for decades, not being given similar consideration?

TUV councillor Allister Kyle said he was ‘deeply disappointed’ that Causeway Coast and Glens Council was the ‘only potential funding partner’ Ulster University has approached to secure the future of the Riverside Theatre. CREDIT TUV

“That’s why I have successfully pushed for the council to write directly to the Minister for Communities, urging them to explore what support the Department can offer to secure the future of the Riverside.

“Our council deserves its fair share. I will continue working to ensure that the Riverside Theatre is not sidelined or left behind.”

Campaigner Steven Millar added: “This is about more than a building.”

"It’s about transparency, proper governance, and respect for the people and public money that have supported this theatre for nearly fifty years.

"The process so far fails the basic standards of accountability that the public should expect from any civic institution.”

Ulster University has been contacted twice for comment.