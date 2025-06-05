The restaurant located inside Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre has announced that it is to close at the end of this month.

Truva Cafe, which serves Mediterranean-inspired food, announced on social media on Thursday, June 5, that it will close its doors on June 29.

The move comes just two days after more than 200 people staged a protest outside the offices of Causeway Coast and Glens Council calling for action to stop the closure of the theatre which is situated on Ulster University’s Coleraine campus.

On May 29, the university confirmed that “Riverside Theatre operations will cease from August 2025”. It had previously proposed that Causeway Coast and Glens Council take on the lease of the venue and refurbishment costs.

Council, however, said taking on the university-owned theatre's estimated £745,000 repair bill and nearly £500,000 in annual running costs would severely impact its ability to fund other essential services.

On June 3, 250 people from drama, dance, sporting and voluntary groups joined representatives from acting and music trades unions and local politicians to call for action to save the theatre.

Campaigner Steven Millar has presented both Ulster University and the Council with a number of proposals in a bid to keep the theatre open on a temporary basis until a charitable trust model could be established which could attract public funding. It is hoped that these proposals will be discussed at a meeting between the two bodies on June 17.

However, Truva has taken the decision to close its operation in the theatre at the end of June.

Truva is situated in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine which is situated on the Ulster University campus. Credit NI WORLD

Posting on Facebook to “our valued customers” on June 5, they wrote: “Please be advised that Truva Takeaway will be closing its doors on June 29th.

"We will continue to offer takeaway services every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A 20% discount will be applied to orders exceeding £20 (collection only).

"Our equipment and other assets are available for purchase; some items are ready for immediate sale, while others can be reserved until our closing date of June 29th.

"We appreciate you sharing this information with anyone who may be interested.”