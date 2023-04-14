Tyrone mobile screening equipment maker RM (Rubble Master) Dungannon has named the fourth community recipient of its £4,000 Community Grants scheme that was announced last year.

Nominated by Paul Heatherington, one of the team members at RM Dungannon, Team Aspie is the worthy recipient following the initial £1,000 grants awarded to Sperrinview Special School back in April and The Niamh Louise Foundation in July and Coalisland Community Foodbank in December 2022.

Founded in 2014, by Richard Collins – who was then just 13 years old - Team Aspie is a community group that supports children and young adults with Aspergers/ASD and their families from its base in Cookstown.

With over 50 attendees, Team Aspie works to promote friendship and teambuilding through monthly days away where the young people and their families can socialise, bond and forge new friendships.

Left to right. (Richard and Tracy Collins, Team Aspie, Michael Morrow and Paul Heatherington, RM Dungannon)

According to Team Aspie, the Community Fund will be allocated towards providing a range of activities and trips that will take place in May and June.

Founder, Richard Collins adds: “We are thrilled to have been nominated by our good friend, Paul Heatherington, who’s part of the team at RM Group Dungannon. This unexpected gift could not have come at a better time as we begin to plan our Spring/Summer activity programme.

“At Team Aspie, we largely rely on fundraising and parents to fund trips and activities, which has become increasingly difficult given the current cost of living crisis.

"The RM Dungannon Community Fund will go a long way to helping us to organise a number of activities for our participants in the coming months, which will help them to make new friends, develop their confidence and learn new skills.”

Meanwhile, Richard’s mother, Tracy Collins, Chair of Team Aspie, added: “On behalf of our entire team, we would like to offer our sincere thanks to the team at RM Dungannon. We are so appreciative, and this gift will make a huge difference to our participants and their families, which is just marvellous.”