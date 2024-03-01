Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The High Sherriff for Co Antrim, Mrs Patricia Perry; the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and RNLI Regional Head for Ireland, Anna Classon, will be among the guests at the special event, which will also see Larne Lifeboat Station celebrate 30 years of saving lives at sea.

The crew and fundraisers for Larne RNLI say they are very grateful for the support offered to them by Jane Allen and her team at Magheramorne Estate, chief sponsors for the gala dinner.

"It is a magnificent venue akin to enjoying your own stately home for the evening,” they added.

Larne RNLI crew. Photo courtesy of RNLI

Meanwhile, the host organisation said it was delighted to be involved with a charity close to its heart. Jane Allen commented: “The Allen family are keen cold water swimmers and it is reassuring to know if anyone is unfortunate enough to find themselves in difficulty there is an amazing rescue service available along our beautiful coastline.”

The 200th anniversary dinner will include a drinks reception, three-course meal, live music and DJ entertainment. There will be a ballot too with “super prizes” up for grabs including two pendants by Steensons Jewellers, a P&O crossing and a case of wine courtesy of Direct Wine Shipments.

There are only a few tickets left – for further information contact one of the following: Pam McAuley on 07718067747, Esther Dorman on 07516496945 or Alison Craig on 07808581690.

Ahead of the event, Larne RNLI has also thanked sponsors: RES (Renewable Energy Systems), Green Roofs, Pitter Patter, Woodside Logistics Group, Prestige Flooring and Larne Rugby Club.

Larne's all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran. Photo submitted by the RNLI.

The Larne Lifeboat Station began operations in 1994. However a fundraising branch long preceded this, having been formed in 1972.

Pamela McAuley, chairperson of Larne Lifeboat Fundraising Branch, said: "Larne has always been a staunch supporter of the RNLI and continues to provide loyal crew and fundraisers.

"We are always keen to welcome new members to both. If anyone feels this is something they would enjoy please contact Larne Lifeboat Station.”