Both Larne RNLI lifeboats also attended the incident.

The swimmers, who had been caught in a rip tide, were able to make their way to the shore safely.

A spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “Both swimmers were caught in a rip tide and had swam ashore. They were then able to make their own way back across the rocks to the harbour car park.

Two swimmers were reported missing. Pic by Portmuck Coastguard.

“Thankfully the alarm was raised early as darkness was falling and both swimmers are safe and well.”