RNLI: car wash and a cuppa fundraiser at Larne Lifeboat Station

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:41 BST
As part of the RNLI annual fundraising Mayday Campaign, Larne Lifeboat Station will be hosting a car wash on Saturday, May 10.

Motorists can enjoy a cuppa and a chat while their car is being washed at the Lifeboat Station, 17 Olderfleet Rd, BT40 1AS.

The fundraiser is from 10.00am until 3.00pm.

A car wash will be held at Larne Lifeboat Station on Olderfleet Road. Image: GoogleA car wash will be held at Larne Lifeboat Station on Olderfleet Road. Image: Google
A car wash will be held at Larne Lifeboat Station on Olderfleet Road. Image: Google

RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and the UK.

The charity runs 10 lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland and has 11 lifeguarded beaches which it operates seasonally.

