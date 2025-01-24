RNLI fundraiser SOS swim postponed due to damage at Portrush Yacht Club caused by Storm Eowyn
A fundraising swim due to take place in Portrush Harbour on Saturday, January 25, has been postponed due to damage caused by Storm Eowyn.
Portrush Yacht Club, the organisers of the SOS swim, posted on social media on Friday, January 24: “PYC has taken the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow's PYC’s Skerries Swimmers SOS Swim.
"Unfortunately, the Bay Bar area of Portrush Yacht Club is full of both glass and water. We are continuing to work hard to secure this area and will then assess any further damage.
"The stormy conditions are also likely to have caused damage to the Harbour area and pontoon as well. We'll aim to reschedule where possible.”
