Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising swim due to take place in Portrush Harbour on Saturday, January 25, has been postponed due to damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portrush Yacht Club, the organisers of the SOS swim, posted on social media on Friday, January 24: “PYC has taken the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow's PYC’s Skerries Swimmers SOS Swim.

"Unfortunately, the Bay Bar area of Portrush Yacht Club is full of both glass and water. We are continuing to work hard to secure this area and will then assess any further damage.

"The stormy conditions are also likely to have caused damage to the Harbour area and pontoon as well. We'll aim to reschedule where possible.”