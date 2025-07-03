RNLI lifeguards have returned to full-time patrolling on a total of 11 beaches along the Causeway Coast and in Co Down during the summer season.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifeguards old and new have spent the last month going through inductions and pre-season training, which has included essential skills in casualty care, fitness testing, lifesaving skills in and out of the water and watercraft operations.

In 2024, RNLI lifeguards in Northern Ireland saved five lives, aided over 235 people and responded to over 204 incidents, highlighting the vital role they play in beach safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Thompson, RNLI Regional Lifeguard lead, said: "We’re thrilled to have our full team of RNLI lifeguards back on duty at all 11 beaches this summer.

RNLI lifeguards have spent the last month going through inductions and pre-season training. Photo provided by RNLI

"Our lifeguards are fully trained in all aspects of beach safety so anyone visiting the beach with any queries should always approach a lifeguard, who will be more than willing to help or offer expert advice."

The lifeguards will be providing daily patrols from 10am to 6pm until August 31 on the following beaches:

Causeway Coast – Benone, Downhill, Castlerock, Portstewart Strand, Portrush West, Portrush East, Whiterocks and Ballycastle;

County Down - Tyrella, Murlough and Cranfield.

The charity has been working in partnership with the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the National Trust and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council in preparation for another busy summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Causeway Coast and Glens first citizen, Councillor Oliver McMullan, said: ‘As Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens I very much welcome the full time return of beach lifeguards here in our council area. Our beaches remain a really valuable outdoor asset enjoyed by our residents and visitors.

"As a previous RNLI volunteer in my younger years, I know the RNLI is invaluable to help ensure everyone has a safe visit to Causeway Coast and Glens. I extend my heartfelt thanks for the important lifesaving service they provide.”

The RNLI went on to advise when at the beach this summer remember:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags;

Keep a close eye on your family - on the beach and in the water - don't allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE.