RNLI lifeguards to patrol Borough's beaches during September weekends only
RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling September weekends from 10am-6pm on the following beaches in the Causeway Coast and Glens area:
Benone, Portstewart, Portrush West, Portrush East and Whiterocks.
After September, the lifeguards will not be on patrol but will return in 2026. In the interim, the public is reminded of the following advice:
Check the weather and tide times before you go.
If you get caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it – instead, relax and float until you are free from the rip, then swim to safety.
If you find yourself in danger in the water, relax and float.
If you see someone else in trouble at the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.