With the summer season drawing to a close, the RNLI is reminding the public that their lifeguards will be on patrol on the Borough’s beaches for September weekends only.

RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling September weekends from 10am-6pm on the following beaches in the Causeway Coast and Glens area:

Benone, Portstewart, Portrush West, Portrush East and Whiterocks.

After September, the lifeguards will not be on patrol but will return in 2026. In the interim, the public is reminded of the following advice:

The RNLI lifeguards will be on patrol in September on weekends only. Credit RNLI

Check the weather and tide times before you go.

If you get caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it – instead, relax and float until you are free from the rip, then swim to safety.

If you find yourself in danger in the water, relax and float.

If you see someone else in trouble at the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.