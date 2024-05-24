Road closed at Poyntzpass after serious traffic collision

Published 24th May 2024, 19:29 BST
Motorists are advised the Newry Road in Poyntzpass is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

In a statement, police added: “Local diversions are in place, the advice is to take another route for your journey. Will update again in due course.”

