Road closed between Banbridge and Scarva as emergency services deal with 2 vehicle collision

By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 16:08 BST
A Co Down road has been closed as emergency services deal with a two vehicle collision this afternoon, the PSNI has revealed.

It is understood the crash happened between Banbridge and Scarva this afternoon.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the crash.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have closed the Glenloughan Road, between Banbridge and Scarva, near its junction with the Loughbrickland Road, following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"Road users are asked to seek alternative routes if possible.”

