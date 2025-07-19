Road closed due to major fire as NI Fire and Rescue Service, paramedics and PSNI deal with blaze in Lurgan, Co Armagh
Road closed as firefighters battle a major blaze at an iconic area of Lurgan this morning.
At least 5 fire appliances are in the Windsor Avenue area of the Co Armagh town with the PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service in attendance.
-
-
It is understood the blaze started after 1am this morning in a building close to the New Haven cafe in Windsor Avenue.
There are no reports of any casualties at this time.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police and NIFRS are currently dealing with a significant fire to a building on Windsor Avenue, Lurgan.
"The public are advised to avoid the area until further notice to allow the fire to be managed safely. Windsor Avenue is currently closed.”
