Road closed for two weeks due to NI Water sewer works in Ballymoney
The work at the Bann Road junction, which will accommodate a sewer connection for a new development, will continue for approximately two weeks.
In order to ensure the health and safety of the public and NI Water workforce, a full road closure will be in effect from Sunday, August 17, as agreed with DfI Roads, to allow the works to commence.
NI Water said: “Unfortunately, due to the sewer depth and excavations associated with these works, we are unable to complete the work at night as this will impact local residents.
"Diversion signage is in place around the works area and a card drop to impacted customers will be completed. Our Contractor, TOC Utilities, will engage directly with local business owners.
"The key diversion routes will be clearly displayed throughout the area and specifically in the town, including the Bravallen Road for those going into the town off the Finvoy Road. Other diversions will be through Balnamore via Ballybrakes Road and Macfin Road.
"We anticipate the sewer work will last from August 17-31. We appreciate this work can be disruptive, and our team will do everything possible to complete the work as quickly as possible.
“This work will benefit the local area for years to come by supporting local development and we would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we complete this essential connection to support new housing in the area.”