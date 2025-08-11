NI Water has announced that it will begin a programme of essential sewer works in Ballymoney on Sunday, August 17.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work at the Bann Road junction, which will accommodate a sewer connection for a new development, will continue for approximately two weeks.

In order to ensure the health and safety of the public and NI Water workforce, a full road closure will be in effect from Sunday, August 17, as agreed with DfI Roads, to allow the works to commence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Water said: “Unfortunately, due to the sewer depth and excavations associated with these works, we are unable to complete the work at night as this will impact local residents.

NI Water will commence a programme of essential sewer works at Milltown Road (junction at Bann Road), Ballymoney on Sunday 17 th August. CREDIT GOOGLE

"Diversion signage is in place around the works area and a card drop to impacted customers will be completed. Our Contractor, TOC Utilities, will engage directly with local business owners.

"The key diversion routes will be clearly displayed throughout the area and specifically in the town, including the Bravallen Road for those going into the town off the Finvoy Road. Other diversions will be through Balnamore via Ballybrakes Road and Macfin Road.

"We anticipate the sewer work will last from August 17-31. We appreciate this work can be disruptive, and our team will do everything possible to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This work will benefit the local area for years to come by supporting local development and we would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we complete this essential connection to support new housing in the area.”