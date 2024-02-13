Register
Road closed in both directions between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn after two vehicle crash

A road has been closed between two Co Armagh towns following a serious road traffic crash involving two vehicles, the PSNI has revealed this afternoon.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 15:21 GMT
The emergency services are at the scene and, at this stage, it is not known if anyone was injured or taken to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, is closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions are in place.”

More information when we receive it.

