Road closed in both directions between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn after two vehicle crash
A road has been closed between two Co Armagh towns following a serious road traffic crash involving two vehicles, the PSNI has revealed this afternoon.
The emergency services are at the scene and, at this stage, it is not known if anyone was injured or taken to hospital.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, is closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions are in place.”
More information when we receive it.