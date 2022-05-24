Road collision victim named as Paul McLarnon

He was 61-year-old Paul McLarnon from the Antrim area.

The collision took place on the Cookstown Road on Tuesday, May 24.

Mr McLarnon died as a result of his injuries after his blue Ford Ka was in collision with a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry at around 8:20pm.

Paul McLarnon

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 24/05/22.