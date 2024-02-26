Road freight firm marks first anniversary in Dublin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Irish Exporters Association (IEA), despite being fur years on since an agreed trade deal was established in preparation for Brexit, trading arrangements between the Republic of Ireland and the UK are not as seamless as they once were. Addressing this issue, Europa Road – based set up its eight-person strong team in Dublin early in 2023, to provide local sales and customer service support for local businesses.

Since then, the team, led by Branch Manager Elliot Watts, has grown its local customer base from a standing start and has invested in services, which includes a market-leading Money Back Guarantee, to achieve a frictionless movement of goods for Irish exporters.

Jamie Hedgecox, Europa Road Regional Manager said: “It’s been a challenging few years for Irish businesses wanting to export to the EU who have had to navigate the additional administration and border controls in place post-Brexit.

“As a result, many were choosing to move their goods direct from Ireland to ports in the EU, as opposed to using the land bridge, which was causing longer transit times and significant delays to deliveries.

“To provide a better infrastructure for exporters in the Republic, Europa set up its Dublin office. The branch complements Europa’s Belfast branch, established in 2018 to show that despite challenges, goods could still be efficiently moved between the UK, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU.

“Our 1Hub in Dartford, the largest groupage hub in the UK, provides the most cost-efficient way for companies in Ireland to send goods across to mainland Europe. Added to which, the speed and the consistency of the transit times via this route have led us to apply our Money Back Guarantee against it.”

Europa provides daily services inbound from Dublin to Holyhead, bringing around 300 trailers of goods a year across the Irish Sea. This Guarantee, which came into force in May 2023, offers financial reassurance to local businesses during a time where soaring costs are creating uncertainty for Irish businesses.

Adrian Redmile, Branch and Sales Director at Europa Worldwide Group said: “Europa Road’s mantra has always been centred around adapting to market changes quickly to provide the best support for our customers. We are the only logistics provider in Ireland operating with Money Back Guarantee on road consignments, meaning we are ideally and uniquely placed to ensure the continued international flow of goods for our Irish customers – as well as UK and European customers importing into Ireland.

“In an area where we had no local presence previously the team has thrived, having just celebrated its most successful month for volume of consignments after just one year. We have also increased our sales team to continue the search for Irish exporters needing greater support. It’s great to know we have the knowledge and expertise of such a dynamic, dedicated and highly experienced team, led by Jamie and Elliot, and we’re delighted to be celebrating this successful first year and look forward to seeing what’s to come for 2024.”